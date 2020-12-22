Residents of Aerodrome GRA in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have protested against the siting of a gas plant in the estate due to incidence of gas explosions in the country.







The residents, under the umbrella of Aerodrome GRA Homeowners and Residents (AGRA), also appealed to Oyo State Government and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to revoke and stop the construction of LPG gas plant in the area.







AGRA Vice President, Prof. Omolola Atalabi, maintained that proper Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is part of the conditions for the establishment of a gas plant, was not carried out before the purported approval was granted.







She added that the protest against the construction of the gas plant became necessary to avoid what happened at Abule Egba and Abule-Ado in Lagos State this year, where many people were killed.







“The Gasland plant is being constructed on the highway at a blind corner bend, which records an average of 10 vehicular accidents occasioning loss of lives per month. There is also a Muslim praying ground across the road, and worshippers use the front of the proposed gas plant as a pickup point for public transport.







“We appeal to concerned authorities to save us from the imminent danger to our lives posed by the construction of the gas plant,” she said.

