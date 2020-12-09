Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city will on December 27 host an international super featherweight boxing bout.

Ibadan-born boxer, Oyekola Ridwan, also known as ‘Scorpion’ will be squaring up against a new title contender, Argentine Lucas Matias Montesino.

Oyekola had earlier been scheduled to face Jose Ramos Savin of Spain but the Spanish boxing authority had placed a ban on international bout owing to the resurgence of Covid-19.

The Co-Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Title Bout, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo disclosed the change in Oyekola’s challenger during a visit of the LOC to Oyo State Governor’s office, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The visitors were received by a team of Government top functionaries led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.Ladipo explained that Oyekola will now battle the Argentine Montesino due to the fact that the previous challenger, Savin, hailed from Spain where COVID-19 was ravaging.

Noting that Nigeria last hosted such world title fight in Nigeria in 1963, Ladipo solicited the support of the Oyo state government and Nigerians to spur Oyekola to victory.

In her response on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo SSG, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun assured the visitors of the state government’s support for the fight.