Late Sam Nda-Isaiah

By Luminous Jannamike

The Chairman and Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, 58, who died on December 11, in Abuja, was yesterday buried amidst glowing tributes.

The remains of the late business mogul, politician and philanthropist was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja after service of songs at his FCT residence.

His burial services, both at home and at the cemetery were attended by eminent personalities.

Among the dignitaries represented at the (by invitation only) burial were former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd) and the Etsu Nupe.

Recall that before his demise, Nda-Isaiah was Kakaki Nupe, a traditional title conferred on him by Etsu Nupe, His Highness Dr Yahaya Abubakar.

Also at the event were delegations from the Presidency and the Niger State government, immediately past Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, some federal and state past and serving lawmakers and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, business associates, friends and family.

While paying tribute to the late Publisher, his younger brother, Abraham Nda-Isaiah said the deceased left a big vacuum in many areas of life, noting that his death had drawn an outpouring of grief across the country and abroad.

On his part, IBB said: “We stand to miss a lot about him, his solidarity with friends, his ability to manage people from diverse ideological leanings, his ability to manage persons of different political persuasions and his uncommon capacity to stay connected to his array of friends across social and political divides without betraying any sentiments.”

Speaking to journalists after the burial, Ogbeh said prior to Sam Nda-Isaiah’s death, he was passionate about finding solution to Nigeria’s problems and had planned big projects in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry.

According to him, “Each time he came to me we kept talking about the country’s problems, our hope and dreams, problems confronting Nigeria now and the future, especially, when it comes to the issue of economy and politics. Sam Nda-Isaiah had big ideas. He was even particularly interested in agriculture which I’m particularly interested in as well and he was going into big projects in Agriculture and was also going into a major project in pharmacy and generic drug. He set up a committee which President Muhammadu Buhari made me the chairman to touch base with India and China, bringing raw materials for manufacturers in this country.

“We were working on that before I left the cabinet and we were hoping to continue. Now, that is not to be but it is very depressing that this thing happened, just that we have no way of controlling the will of God. So, we first thank all Nigerians who showed sympathy and we pray for the family and for Leadership Newspaper.”

The media mogul is survived by his aged mother, wife, children and siblings.

Vanguard News Nigeria