ICYMI: Anthony Joshua humbles Kubrak Pulev in 9 rounds (VIDEO)

Anthony Joshua did his thing late Saturday by securing another major win, against Belgian, Kubrak Pulev.

Some say it wasn’t as easy as it looks, but of course, it is boxing and a punch can make a difference, in fact, a punch did make a difference.

Watch the full video of the bout below.

