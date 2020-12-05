By Sam Anokam

TOP filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, is set to hit location to produce ‘Igbinogun,’ a film that seeks more roles for the female folks.

The move is in line with the issue of women empowerment raging on national and international discourse.

The film featuring Shaffy Bello, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Akin Lewis, Nwosu Ego among others is an epic that deals with injustice and oppression.

Despite the circumstance of her birth, Igbinogun, the titular character, grows into a woman who fights against injustice and oppression and affects the change she craves for.

Speaking on the message and the production, Innocent said, “the message is about women empowerment. A girl should be allowed to contribute her quota to change the society; who knows, the change Nigeria needs is a woman to become the president of the country.

“We need to start giving attention to our women, an opportunity to express themselves. I am a man, and I have in the last 10 years of my life advocating for the rights of women and children and I am dedicated to that more than ever. My last project, ‘Pillars of Africa,’ also deals with issues that affect women,” he said.

Ideh also said he’s working with NAPTIP to execute the part of the story that delves into human trafficking.

“It’s a story on sex slavery, human trafficking, I also work with agencies such as The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), I have succeeded in helping in arresting sex and human trafficking offenders. A few weeks ago, an Indian woman in Nigeria through our investigation was arrested for trafficking girls from Nepal to Nigeria. I am so happy that the world is moving from those days when our girls are forced to stay home. Maybe if we elect a female president of vice president in this country, there will be a change, because if you look at it over the years, men have failed so, we need to start giving women the chance; we will keep passing the message and we hope the change will eventually come.”