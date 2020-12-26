By Dayo Sobowale

It is common nowadays to say that technology has made the world a global village. But it is becoming apparent that this ongoing killing pandemic has made our world more of a global village. This is because we know on a daily basis how many people die in nations which have been the destinations of our rich and mighty for health care as well as pleasure because the facilities for our well being generally are tragically lacking at home. The welfare state was the highest stage of human care and development after the Second World War when ideologies of the left moved a bit to the center and those of the right moved closer to the left. That was pragmatic politics that started in Western Europe and was transported somewhat, and some how by Colonialism to the colonies of the Colonial powers and nations like our Nigeria are beneficiaries of such fusion of socialist and capitalist values. How well we have managed them for the welfare of our people is another matter for another time. Today we look at the welfare state in this era of a pandemic that has killed more people in the prosperous, well known welfare states of the world We compare their battles to survive the pandemic which threatens their prosperity, and which has been projected to kill more people in the less developed world like ours. Instead the pandemic, mercifully, and unbelievably has spared our lives more than that of our former colonial masters.

It is easy to see that I am talking of nations like Britain in the throes of Brexit bluff and No Deal exit prospect; France, battling two extreme ideologies of the left and right like secularity and assimilation; the USA in a volatile and combustible transition as well as pandemic stimulus execution; and Nigeria in which the pandemic deaths have been meager comparatively, yet the economy is being run as if the death toll is similar to that of the three nations mentioned before, where the death tolls have been massive on a daily basis. Certainly we shall look at the comparative history of these nations to see how it has influenced their politics in this pandemic as well as their relative economic progress and development.

We start with Britain which has a high death toll but it is finding it difficult to close its industries in sports, entertainment as well as its schools. Britain has been saved to a large extent by its efficient National Health Service the-NHS. Even the PM Boris Johnson who barely escaped the pandemic with his life named a child born after the NHS nurses who treated him. But Britain’s woes nowadays stem from its successful running of the welfare state after the Second World War. But the cost of that and the influx of people from the colonies has overstretched British finance of the welfare state. It has been said in terms of history and prosperity, that Britain and the Allies defeated Germany in the WW2 but Germany became the winner in terms economic development after the war. Bereft of any army or Navy, Germany turned to the race of economic development and prosperity and made a success of it while Britain still maintained its war time army and naval fleet which has been a drain on its resources. It thought the EU was dragging it down and it could go it alone but Brexit has been compounded with the paralyzing effect of an unexpected pandemic and the British for now are wondering if they did not make a mistake in voting Brexit, but it is too late to change that decision.

We go next to France where the death toll of the pandemic is still soaring but which has other ideological problems of the left and right even though after the French Revolution of 1789, France apart from the might of Napoleon Bonaparte, can be said to be more left than right. France’s problems have been compounded by radical Islam and the national effort to make France’s Muslim population which is the largest in Europe more French than their ethnicity which is proving difficult. Macron called the problem Islamic Separatism and he wants to fight that to maintain French cherished values of Secularity and Freedom of expression. But France also has a large migrant population who are badly camped and not well looked after in a prosperous nation like France. So France is facing its past of colonial assimilation of French Arabs and Black men from the former colonies who are expected to be French first and respect French values of secularity and freedom of expression but President Emmanuel Macron has seen that that is an uphill task and the effect of it is global. Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has branded Macron mad for defending freedom of expression in endorsing the depiction of the Holy Prophet in a cartoon in France. The rigors of integrating French Muslims is taking a toll on France’s economic resources and that has created the strong menace of Yellow Vests protesters who are ready to exploit any social issues or problems to attack the government and destroy public properties and utilities.

The US and the end of the Trump presidency has thrown up some ideological conflicts of its own. During the presidential campaigns Trump raised the spectre that a Biden presidency will move in the direction of socialism which in a way is true because the Democratic Party that Biden represents is more liberal and to the left than the Republican Party of Trump. Indeed in terms of capitalism and socialism compared, Republicans can said to more laissez faire than the Democrats. Big government has been the flagship of Democrats while less government and tax cuts have been the road signs of the Republicans. So one can say Democrats have been more sympathetic with the welfare state than the Republicans. But the pandemic has changed the ideological sign posts significantly. This week it was President Trump, a Republican President asking that the stimulus package to assuage the suffering of Americans should be raised to 2000 dollars from the 600 dollars proposed by the legislature. This is an ideological climb down and it shows the extent of division and hate in US politics. Again it is clear that if the vaccine had been approved before the election that would have boosted the reelection prospects of the American president but that is now history.

We now come to Nigeria where the pandemic deaths are under 2000 but where insecurity has made life brutal and short with Islamic terrorists, kidnappers, herdsmen and marauders dominate the Northern landscape of the nation. The Governor of Borno State lamented bitterly openly recently that the military has not justified the huge expenditure of the Nigerian state on security with its inability to secure the nation’s territory. He was lamenting on a visit to a village 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. According to reports the Governor said that if the military cannot secure 20 kilometres from a state capital then it is not up to the task of defeating Boko Haram. He said he did not see any check point or military presence in his journey of 20km from Maiduguri

With regard to the pandemic it is clear that most Nigerians especially in the South west don’t believe it is real. Indeed they mock those wearing the masks religiously. But one thing is clear Nigerians know where the pandemic palliatives are stored and that was where hoodlums and thugs raided during the Stop SARS riots. Palliatives should be given to people at the time of need. That is the government objective of making state money available for those losing income and earnings in the pandemic. It is a lofty welfare strategy for cushioning the economic effect of the pandemic. To store them in known places to be looted during unrests and protests defeats government welfare objectives of making life easy for its citizens during this pandemic. Once again From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.