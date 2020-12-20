By Omeiza Ajayi

The Global Movement for Igbo President in 2023, GLOMIP has described the 1914 amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates as a historical mistake which has led to some of the current existential threats facing the nation.

Dr Nnanna Igwe, the Coordinator for GLOMIP 2023 in the United Kingdom and Europe disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the Movement had met at the weekend with media organizations in London and that its leaders are resolved to use all legitimate means to ensure a power shift in 2023.

He said; “The amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914 has turned out to be a fundamental and administrative mistake of huge generational consequences and implications. The amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates was flawed because it failed to take into cognizance the multi-complexities of the various amalgams comprising well established kingdoms, empires, and nations with tremendous diversity.

“Nigeria today is the most diverse country in the globe with over 300 ethnic nations and more than 500 languages.

“The pre-independence agitation for Nigeria was predicated on patriotism, equity, justice, fairness, love, rule of law, democracy, peace, unity for progressive, virile one Nigeria. The foundation of Nigeria was based on principles of true federalism to address the problems resultant from amalgamation of Nigeria. It was wrongly envisaged that the nationalists who understand Nigeria would usher in good governance, transparency, accountability, equity, power shearing, resource control and fairness in the operation of Federalism.

“Today Nigeria is a unfortunately facing monumental challenges and at the precipice of disintegration due to successive governments. Since independence in 1960, Hausa/ Fulani from the North have ruled for more than 40 years, the Yorubas for more than 10 years and South South 6 years and South East only 6months of military.

“Fellow Compatriots, you can see the glaring imbalance and this is why time has come to do the needful in 2023.

“To save Nigeria, ladies and gentlemen and compatriots something urgent must be done. The restructuring of Nigeria must be done immediately, insecurities must be fully tackled urgently and power shift to South East of Nigeria in 2023 is ultra-sacrosanct.

The problems of herdsmen attacks and killings, terrorism by Bokoharam, monumental corruption, rigging of elections, unemployment, underdevelopment, lack of roads, poor education and health facilities must be urgently tackled”.

GLOMIP noted that the recent #EndSARS peaceful protests almost led to the collapse of the nation, adding that it was time to correct the marginalisation of the past and unite the nation for greater tomorrow.

“At Independence, Nigeria stood on tripod of Igbo, Hausa/ Fulani and Yoruba. Today only the Igbo nation has been denied the presidency of Nigeria. Why my fellow compatriots?

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria