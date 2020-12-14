The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of all the recently trained members of the Special Weapon and Tactical Team, SWAT.

This development was part of instructions given to the 17 Assistant Inspector Generals of Police in the Force. According to the IGP, SWAT operatives will carry out routine patrols to ensure the insecurity situation in the country is curbed.

Vanguard reports that the IGPs also copied all the commissioners of police in the states of the federation.

A senior police source who spoke with the publication anonymously revealed that the patrol by the SWAT operatives was part of the security measures being put in place to checkmate the increased spate of insecurity across the country.

The IGP, in the letter, noted that the deployment of the SWAT personnel should be carried out immediately pending when they will be mobilized and kitted for their primary operations.

The IGPs message to all AIGs and Commissioners of Police with reference number CH:5350/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.20/340 and titled “Deployment of Newly Formed Special Weapon and Tactical Team operatives” partly reads:

“The Inspector-General of Police directs that all recently selected and trained Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAT) operatives are to be deployed for routine duties across areas of responsibility immediately.”

