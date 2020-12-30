Augustine Okezie, Katsina

KATSINA State Police Command has announced approval by the Police High Command for the establishment of more than 10 Mobile Police Units, Hilux Patrol vehicles, increased personnel, logistics and equipment to position the command for effective combat of banditry and other forms of criminality in the state

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state’s Command, Superintendent Gambo Isa, who made this known in his office in Katsina said the command was now fully poised to chase out bandits and criminal elements.

’’You can confirm for yourself, we are presently receiving several vehicles, logistics, equipment and personnel for the task ahead, there is no more hiding place for criminals in Katsina State.”

When The Nation visited the Police Command Headquarters on Tuesday, several brand new Police Hilux vehicles with the inscription ’’Federal Ministry of Police Affairs’’ were seen in the premises.