By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has dismissed reports that former Governor Emeka Ihedioha is planning to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports were rife on Wednesday that Ihedioha and some notable PDP leaders planned to join the APC.

But a statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, described the reports as ‘mere mischievous inanity’. The party insisted that Ihedioha has no plans to leave the party.

According to Nwadike, the party expects more people to rejoin having recently seen the lawmaker representing Orlu in the House of Assembly, Pascal Okolie, announce his defection from APC to the PDP.

The statement reads: “Ihedioha and other party leaders have no plans to leave the PDP; they have no reason to contemplate such.

“Ihedioha is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP has never been called to question. His integrity quotient has been tested and proven…”