The Imo State chapter of the PDP has described alleged plans by the immediate past Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha and others to defect to the APC, as “mischievous fake news sponsored by failed politicians.”

A statement issued by an official of the party, Ogubundu Nwadike, urged members of the public to ignore the story.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the story with a response, but we want to ensure that nobody is in doubt about the falsehood in the story.

“We not only declare that Ihedioha has no plans to leave the PDP, we insist that he and other leaders of the party in Imo State have no reason to contemplate such action,” the statement reads.

The statement added that Ihedioha remained an undisputed member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), adding: “It is evident that Ihedioha is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP since its formation has never been in doubt.”