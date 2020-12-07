By Emma Amaize

YOUTH of Ijaw host communities of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, at Gbaramatu and Egbema Kingdoms, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas, Delta State, Monday, voiced seven-point demands on the oil multinational and Egbema/Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, giving them a 14-day notice to commence action on their stated entreaties.

The protesting youth drawn from Egbema Youth Progressive Foundation, EYPF, and Gbaramatu Youth Development Association, GYDA, in a joint communique by the national president, Mr. Ebidouwei Miyenpirigha and three others, submitted to the chairman, EGCDF, a development agency powered by the oil company at Warri, warned: “We will carry out the desired action after 14 days from today, if there is no positive response to our demands.”

Youth of the two kingdoms demanded among others: “We should be recognized as Egbema and Gbaramatu Youth Councils bloc and whatever that was allotted to the host communities, the youth’s share should be set aside as its own bloc.”

“We should be directly notified and be part of employment committee in the governance model of the GMoU signed with EGCDF and Delta State Government, DTSG, so that we will be able to know those of us that have been employed and the ones that are yet to get employment,” they said.

