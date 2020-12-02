From Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

IYC said the IMC had outlived its usefulness and should not be allowed to remain in office.

A statement yesterday in Port Harcourt by its President, Peter Igbifa, said the Prof. Keme Pondei-led committee had been lacklustre and uninspiring since its appointment on October 30, 2019.

Igbifa said the IYC and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta were earlier against appointing an interim committee for the NDDC because they believed some powerful forces would not allow it discharge its responsibilities.

According to him, even persons who earlier supported the idea had seen a disconnect between the committee and the people.

Igbifa said: “The IYC Worldwide believes that the IMC has outlived its usefulness and does not have anything new to add to the development of the Niger Delta. Its lacklustre and uninspiring performance is glaring.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the committee on October 30, 2019, many persons were displeased with the idea, knowing it will be hamstrung by powers that be.

“Today, even the doubting Thomases will agree that there is a huge disconnect between the people, their development needs and what the IMC is doing.

“…There is no audit going on in the NDDC. Even if there is, that does not stop the president from inaugurating a substantive board.

“The essence of the commission is to develop and empower the people, but it is becoming a mirage and the people are living in hopelessness, want, squalor and misery.

“The council is no longer comfortable with the IMC and demands the inauguration of a substantive board. Failure to do that will leave the council with no other option but to occupy the NDDC. Inaugurating a substantive Board would not stop the forensic auditors or consultants from doing their job.”