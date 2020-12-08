Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, presented a 2021 budget estimate of N131.8b tagged: Budget of Local Contents and Sustainable Development to the state House of Assembly.

The budget, which is 21.12 per cent higher than last year’s appropriation, comprised N62.6b recurrent expenditure and N69b Capital expenditure.

Ikpeazu explained that the budget was informed by the quest to reinvent the Abia spirit of industry and ingenuity and stimulate industrialisation through the establishment of Cottage Industries in the 17 council areas of the state.

It would also help to re-jig agencies of government to ensure they become more productive, coordinate effective delivery of services to Abia people, and interpret the vision of delivering multi-sectoral growth across the state.

He listed other objectives of the appropriation bill to include proper prioritisation of peoples’ needs to ensure that programmes and projects meet citizens’ demands and guarantee their implementation for value addition.

The governor pointed out that the budget would be deployed towards careful identification, harmonisation, and monitoring of revenue-generating windows for effective revenue mobilisation, identification and promotion of local content in all Abia innovations and inventions, products, and services for sustainable socio-economic development.

“Our goal for 2021 is to attain sustainable development by increasing local content,” he stressed.

