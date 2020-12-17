By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has rewarded 15-year-old Chibuike Ibekwe with a scholarship.

Ikpeazu also gave Ibekwe’s mother, Mrs. Chika, money to support her petty business.

Master Ibekwe dropped out of school and resorted to disposing refuse at the Ariaria International Market, Aba.

The young Ibekwe, who hails from Mbano, Imo State, came to public knowledge after Mrs. Goodness Uzoukwu, a trader in shoes and clothes at Ariaria, narrated how Ibekwe returned a bag containing new shoes after she gave him to dispose, thinking it was trash.

Mrs. Uzoukwu posted the video on her Facebook page and it has since gone viral.

Ikpeazu, who received Ibekwe, his mother, and Chairman of Ariaria International Market, Emeka Igara, at his Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa council, hailed the boy for his honesty.

He said: “Your name is Chibuike, and mine is Chibuike too. I am happy you’ve proven to be very honest.

“Honest people go far in life. Those who do not take what does not belong to them are people that God helps and saves in their times of difficulty. Thank you for being honest and for not taking what did not belong to you. You will go far in life.

“Your today can’t decide your tomorrow because you are honest. You will go back to school. I will ensure you finish your secondary education because you are honest. If you remain honest, you will remain my friend and I will ensure you see me every month. What you have done by returning the goods to the owner is a mark of honour and proof of your honesty. Thank you, once again, Chibuike for being honest.”