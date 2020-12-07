Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended Anthony Agbazuere, his Chief of Staff (CoS). A video of Agbazuere spraying money on Odumeje, the ‘Indaboski’, is currently trending online.

In the video shared on Twitter, Agbazuere is seen spraying naira notes on a dancing Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, controversial Onitsha-based clergyman.

The date the video was shot is unknown but it appears to have been in Agbazuere’s office.

Some Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the 27-second clip, calling on Ikpeazu to sanction Agbazuere.

Some based their complaints on financial waste and others on disregard for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulation against spraying or stepping on the naira.

In a short statement on Sunday, Chris Ezem, secretary to the state government, announced that the CoS has been suspended immediately.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere.

“The Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, will perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice,” he said.

r of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended Anthony Agbazuere, his Chief of Staff (CoS). A video of Agbazuere spraying money on Odumeje, the ‘Indaboski’, is currently trending online.

In the video shared on Twitter, Agbazuere is seen spraying naira notes on a dancing Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, controversial Onitsha-based clergyman.

The date the video was shot is unknown but it appears to have been in Agbazuere’s office.

Some Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the 27-second clip, calling on Ikpeazu to sanction Agbazuere.

Some based their complaints on financial waste and others on disregard for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulation against spraying or stepping on the naira.

In a short statement on Sunday, Chris Ezem, secretary to the state government, announced that the CoS has been suspended immediately.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere.

“The Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, will perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice,” he said.

Vanguardngr.com