A photo combination of Tyson Fury and AJ.

WBC champion, Tyson Fury is eager to fight British boxer, Anthony Joshua and believes he can win him in three rounds.

“Well there you go everyone,” Fury began in a video posted on his Twitter handle a few hours after Joshua knocked out his mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in round nine on Saturday night.

“Anthony Joshua just s*** himself live on television. He got asked if he wants the fight and he went around the bushes and put his a*** in the hedge.

“I want the fight, I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big, bum dosser, I can’t wait to knock him out.”

No Repeat

In front of 1,000 fans with attendance limited due to coronavirus restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 as the 39-year-old Pulev was swotted aside.

Attention will now turn to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Fury in 2021.

“I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury in 2021?” Joshua asked the crowd to a chorus of cheers.

“I started this game in 2013 and I’ve been chasing the belts ever since.

“Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury then let it be Tyson Fury.”

Pulev had lost just once previously in his career to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, but was outclassed by Joshua, who could have had victory wrapped up within three rounds.

Anthony Joshua (R) lands a punch on Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (L) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020.

ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP

Twice Pulev was given a count by the referee in round three after he was left flailing on the ropes by an explosive burst of punches from Joshua.

The IBF, WBA and WBO world champion then surprisingly took his foot off the accelerator to allow Pulev to hang in the fight.

But in round nine three uppercuts in quick succession put Pulev back on the canvas and this time he did not get back up in time as Joshua took his career record to 24-1.

An agreement in principle for Joshua and WBC champion Fury to finally go head-to-head has been in place since earlier this year.

“Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away. It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It is the biggest fight in British boxing history,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I know he (Joshua) wants it. He is the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He’ll break him down, he’ll knock him out.”