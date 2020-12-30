Daily News

I’m not after a man’s money, says Uche Ogbodo

By
0
i’m-not-after-a-man’s-money,-says-uche-ogbodo
Views: Visits 2

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

NOLLYWOOD actress and producer, Uche Ogbodo, has said she’s not after a man’s money while considering marriage.

She made this statement during a question and answer session with her fans on her Instagram page.

The single mother of one says she’s willing to work hand in hand with a man who is also hard-working.

“Let me tell you guys something I am not a materialistic person. I can marry any man that God chooses for me. I am not about your money, I am hardworking, if it works between you and I, we would kick it off, forget how much you earn so long you are not lazy and you want to work hard because I don’t want to suffer so you work hard and I work hard as well we merge our monies and we eve come something great,” said Ogbodo.

She further stated that she’s not in a rush to get into another marriage saying marriage is a very serious business that shouldn’t be rushed into.

“Husband is serious business, marriage is not something you rush into, I am not desperate I am not rushing into anything, I am taking my time.”

When asked about her breakthrough movie, she said: “I got my first feature film in 2006/2007 and that was ‘Another Bondage,’ most of you remember it, I played a possessed girl. That movie brought me to the limelight and it is one of my best movies of all time”.

FACAN alleges border closure, reopening indict Customs

Previous article

Vydah releases two singles

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News