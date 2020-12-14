Britain’s Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to beating Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP)

Buhari, Dare, Glo hail world champion

Anthony Joshua is far from fazed by Tyson Fury’s attack on him on Saturday night, saying it was ‘good to hear’ the Gypsy King talking up a fight between the pair, reports metro.co.uk.

Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at Wembley Arena, defending his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight titles and seemingly setting up a huge unification bout with Fury next year.

It was put to AJ that his next fight would be against Fury, who holds the WBC title, and he was open to it without outright calling for the all-British bout.

‘I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury in 2021? I started this game in 2013 and I’ve been chasing the belts ever since,’ Joshua said on Sky Sports.

‘‘Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury then let it be Tyson Fury.’’

The Gypsy King responded with a video on social media accusing Joshua of running scared and promising to stop him within three rounds when they finally fight.

“Well there you go everyone, Anthony Joshua just s**t himself live on television. He got asked did he want the fight and he went around the bushes and put his arse in the edge,” said Fury.

“I want the fight, I want the fight next and I’ll knock him out inside three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser and I can’t wait to knock him out.”

Joshua insists that he does also want the fight and it is a contest that he has been preparing for years, going all the way back to watching Fury fight John McDermott for the English title in 2010.

He is also relishing the opportunity to prove the bookmakers wrong, who have installed Fury as the favourite for the proposed bout.

“Has he? What did he say?” Joshua asked of Fury’s message. “That’s good to hear. At least I can get him in the ring. That’s all we want, right? He’s on the right track.

“Tyson Fury is talented and he’ll bring out the best in me. So that’s brilliant.

“I really feel like his confidence, the bookmakers, me studying him – I’ve been to Tyson Fury’s fights when he fought John McDermott when I was still an amateur.

“I went to his fight against [Dereck] Chisora. I’ve studied him I’ve watched him – so when I fight him, it’ll be good to change those odds and put them in my favour.”

Both fighters’ promoters have made it clear that they intend to make the bout next.

Eddie Hearn said after Joshua’s win: “Starting from tomorrow [Monday], we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away. It’s the only fight to be made in boxing. It is the biggest fight in British boxing history.

“I know he (Joshua) wants it, He is the best heavyweight in the world, I promise you. He’ll break him down, he’ll knock him out.”

Fury’s American promoter, Bob Arum, made a similar statement on Twitter, writing: “It looks like the stage is set for the biggest Heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971 when @Tyson_Fury meets @anthonyfjoshua for the undisputed crown.

“We at Top Rank will start on Monday working to put that fight together.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday joined Nigerians in celebrating Joshua’s decisive victory over Pulev.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

He recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

President Buhari also wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.

Also celebrating Joshua’s defeat of Pulev is Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who said: “The courage, tenacity and diehard spirit you displayed against Puyev is an attestation of your hard work, commitment, and discipline, which has kept you at the top.

“Once again, you not only made us proud but proved to the world that you are the best in the heavyweight class.

“I urge you not to relent in sustaining your pole position in world boxing. Keep soaring, we are indeed very proud of you. I encourage you to maintain the tempo so that you can remain at the top.”

To telecommunications operator, Globacom, Joshua’s win has again demonstrated the resilient spirit of Nigerians. Globacom praised the boxer for his focus, tenacity, and boxing prowess, which earned him the victory.

“We are indeed very proud to have him as one of our brand ambassadors,” Globacom said in a statement.

It added that the win underscored the message, “Champions go the distance and they go further”, in its advert, “Heart of a Champion”, which it released a few days before the fight.

“Like you stated in the television commercial, ‘I was born hungry for success, it’s the Nigerian way’, you clearly demonstrated, right from the start of the fight, the determination to excel, the resilience and the ‘can-do’ spirit which Nigerians are known for, thus achieving the remarkable victory,” the company said.