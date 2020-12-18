The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has complied with the federal government’s directive on re-opening of land borders in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, and issued on Friday in Abuja.

“In compliance with the directive of the federal government, the following four land borders have been re-opened,” the statement said.

It listed the borders as Seme in South-West, Illela in the North-West, Maigatari in the North-West and North-East and Mfum, South-South respectively.

It said that the borders were immediately re-opened in the first phase, since the closure of land borders on August 20, 2019.

According to the statement, the Comptroller General of NIS had also directed the head of the service formation at these borders posts to comply and remove restrictions of human movement.

It said that the head of the service formation at these borders must avoid unethical practices and unprofessional conducts.

It added that all persons entering or exiting the country must hold a valid travel document as prescribed in the immigration Act 2015 and to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The service enjoined travellers in the statement to pass through only these four designated authorised borders posts pending the re-opening of others. (NAN)