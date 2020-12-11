A bill to establish a Centre for Igbo Language, Research and Development aimed at promoting, preserving and restoring the use of Igbo Language in Imo State, has passed second reading at the state House of Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by a representative of Orsu State Constituency, Ekene Nnodumele, which sought to amend Law 9, 2010, may be cited as the Centre for Igbo Language Research and Development (Amendment) Law 2020.

The sponsor said when passed into law, it would make teaching and learning of Igbo Language compulsory for students in schools across the state.

It would also encourage the preservation of other aspects of Igbo culture and traditions, which many believe, would soon go into extinction if something was not done about it urgently.

Speaking at plenary yesterday, Nnodumele canvassed the promotion, understanding and appreciation of Igbo Language by organising lectures, discussions, refresher courses, symposia, exhibitions, performances, demonstrations, quizzes, debates and other cultural activities to further keep the Igbo Language alive in the state.

He further highlighted the importance of reaching out and sensitising all Imo indigenes at home and in the Diaspora, as well as donor agencies on the need to raise funds for the sustenance of the Centre for effective promotion and preservation of Igbo Language.

“To encourage corporate bodies as part of their social corporate responsibility (CSR) in their host communities to initiate programmes and educational activities aimed at advocating and promoting the use of Igbo Language and further developing it,” he said.

Co-sponsors of the bill, Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North), Chiji Collins (Isiala-Mbano), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Michael Onyemaechi (Ihitte-Uboma), Emeka Nduka (Ehime-Mbano) and Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), commended the Nnodumele for his ingenuity while describing the bill as apt and pertinent.