The families of two brothers killed by gunmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital are calling on the security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency unravel the mystery behind the gruesome and unfortunate murder of their sons, Paul and Tochukwu Anyanwu by gunmen.

Channels Television learned that the brothers were both shot dead on December 6at the same spot along with Owerri sports club right behind the Imo State University.

Chuks Anyanwu, a brother deceased, said he and his brothers had planned to go out together just before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“I was somehow weak and that was why I didn’t follow them. They said they wanted to go round and see round,” he said.

“I said ‘okay no problem, let me lie down I am just coming from Onitsha. After that, I received a call around 9 pm.

“In fact, it was my junior brother, the one killed. It was another voice that said I should come quick, that my brother were shot and were lying dead.”

He however dispelled the rumour that the incident was cult-related.

Residents calling for the arrest of the killers of Paul and Tochukwu Anyanwu in Owerri area of Imo State on December 6, 2020.

Speaking also, a friend to the victims, Kelechi Abonuyo, described Paul and Tochukwu as wonderful gentlemen.

He also called on the government and the security agencies to unravel the killers to serve as a deterrent to others.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, commiserated with the Anyanwu family over the loss of their sons.

The police spokesman reiterated the commitment of the State Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators of the murder are brought to book.

“Preliminary investigation indicates some areas which I cannot say right now until we are very sure, that’s when I can talk about it,” he said.

“All we can say is that we are investigating. Unfortunately it happened. We are saying that be consoled by the fact that we are going to arrest the people that are involved.”