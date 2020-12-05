We’ll be guided by law – INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi & Ikechukwu Nnochiri (Abuja), Chidi Nkwopara (Owerri)

There was confusion among voters and electoral stakeholders in Imo state on Friday following two conflicting court judgments on the fate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Imo North Senatorial bye-election holding today (Saturday).

While the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and declared Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the rescheduled Imo North senatorial bye-election, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on its part, disqualified Mr Ibezim based on allegations of forgery.

READ ALSO Trump orders withdrawal of most US troops in Somalia

The developments nonetheless, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said while the APC logo would be on the ballot, it would be guided by the law at the point of declaration and return.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye told Saturday Vanguard that in obeying the court judgments, the commission would be mindful of the timelines for the nomination of candidates as well as the validity of such nominations.

He said; “The Commission has distributed all the sensitive and non sensitive materials required for the conduct of the Imo North Senatorial bye-election. The Commission deployed two additional Resident Electoral Commissioners to assist the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State.

“In Imo North Senatorial District, 14 Political Parties will contest the election. The APC will be on the ballot for the election. Voters will vote based on the logo of the parties. The issue of candidature will only manifest at the point of Declaration and Return. “The Commission removed the name of the candidate originally submitted by the APC based on Court Order and replaced him with that of another candidate based on Court Order. “The Commission is aware of the decision of the Court of Appeal and that of the Federal High Court relating to the candidature of the candidates. “The Commission will study all the judgements and orders and carry out the decision and orders of the Courts bearing in mind the position of the law and the Constitution relating to timelines for nominations, validity of nominations and constitutional requirements for contesting elections. “Ultimately, the Commission will take a position based on its understanding of the judgments and orders but the Courts are the final arbiters in matters relating to nominations and disqualifications”.

In the appellate court judgment, read by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, the court roundly faulted the November 6, 2020 judgment which sacked Ibezim and announced Araraume as the candidate of APC, having won the party primary election.

It was the considered opinion of the Judge that the revalidation of Ibezim’s candidacy, was in tandem with the Electoral Act, having won the APC party primary, way back in September 2020.

Justice Onyemenam ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately enlist Sir Ibezim’s name, as the APC candidate for the bye-election.

In Abuja, the Federal High Court in its judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered INEC, to remove Ibezim’s name from the list of candidates for the bye-election, after it found him guilty of submitting falsified documents.