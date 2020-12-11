The Imo Police Command says it has deployed 3,500 police officers across the state to help maintain adequate peace and security during the Yuletide.

The Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, said this on Friday, while parading murder suspect.

Akinmoyede said that the suspect was arrested at Umuanunu Obinze in Owerri North Local Government Area.

He was paraded along with 13 other suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.

The police boss said the suspect belonged to a robbery gang led by the notorious Donwani, who was reportedly killed in Rivers recently.

He said that the suspect was caught with a General Purpose Machine Gun during an operaton.

He alleged that the suspect allegedly killed two soldiers in 2019 at Obinze.

Aknmoyede said the police recovered a light Assault Rifle, 26 rounds of ammunition, 100 rounds of 9MM live ammunition and 14 AK-47 magazines.

He said that criminal elements would no more have a field day during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, with the existence of ‘Sting Operation’.

He said the command had braced up to security activities in the state, in spite of the setback caused by the #EndSARS protest.

The CP gave an assurance that the era of criminality in Imo was over and advised criminals to quit from criminality. (NAN)

