Employees of the Imo State Government, at the weekend, threatened to commence an eight-day warning strike from December 21, 2020 (today).

This followed their dissatisfaction over non-implementation of their demand for appropriate payment of their salaries according to the civil service rules since February this year.

Chairman of the state wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Austin Chilakpu and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Nkim Tangban, stated this in a joint statement issued yesterday in Owerri.

“The warning strike is necessitated by the failure of the Imo State Government to review the issues in the 14-day ultimatum given to the Imo State Government by organised labour,” the statement reads.

They listed the issues as non-payment, staggered payment, and under-payment of workers salaries since February 2020, immediate conclusion and implementation of the N30,00 National Minimum Wage and reversal of payment of salaries to the office of Accountant General through the payroll system, among others.