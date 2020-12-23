By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The police in Kano State have nabbed 30-year old Gambo Yakubu of Brigade Quarters, Kano, for impersonating Super Eagles Captain Ahmad Musa.

Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the suspect, posing as Musa, had defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, of huge sums of money before he was nabbed.

“The suspect, a former worker at the Brigade Quarters Sport Centre, used to present himself as the captain of Super Eagles (Ahmad Musa).

“He forged documents bearing the name Ahmad Musa and defrauded innocent members of the public,” he said.

Haruna disclosed that a complaint was lodged by the Manager of Ahmad Musa Sport Centre, Musa Muhammad.

Upon receiving the complaint, Haruna said, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, raised a team of detectives led by CSP Abdulkarim Abdullahi, to arrest the culprit.

“On December 20, the suspect was arrested and he confessed he had defrauded more than 15 innocent citizens by faking to be Ahmad Musa and selling forms to youths who want to play football abroad for N5,000.

“He had sold the forms amounting to over N700,000 before he was arrested,” the police spokesman said.

The suspect told newsmen he spent the money he got in hotels on his girlfriends in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Haruna said the suspect is being investigated for alleged “impersonation, character defamation and fraud,” after which he will be charged to court.

Delighted with news of arrest of his impersonator, Ahmad Musa -the Super Eagles Captain, visited the state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, to appreciate his efforts in crime fighting.

Musa, who scored twice against Argentina in the last FIFA World Cup, said he was also at the police command to have a look at the suspect, who incidentally is his lookalike.

The soccer star pledged to give all necessary support for Community Policing in the state.