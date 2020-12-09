On November 14, 2019, Suleiman Adamu, the minister for water resources, commissioned the upgrading of Malete waterworks.

The residents of Malete, Apodu, Yeregi, Alapo and Safari communities of Moro Local Government in Kwara State, were hopeful that the perennial scarcity of potable water in the area would become history.

The communities, which had been without water supply for more than 20 years, travel to distant towns to fetch water.

Amanda Ayinla, a septuagenarian and resident of Safari village, said he was filled with hope during the commissioning of the dam. However, a year later, he is still drinking from a well dug beside his house which has been serving the village for years.

Close to his house is a fetching point constructed by Turning Point Engineering Limited, one of the contractors that handled the waterworks project, but Mr Ayinla said the tap only worked on the day the dam was commissioned before it stopped, leaving the residents stuck with getting water from compromised sources.

“It was not my first time missing lectures or tests because there were crowds at the borehole, that particular lecture I missed pained me. I got out early so I could get water and prepare for my lecture. Even if I told them I’ve a lecture to catch, they would also say they also had something important to do as well. I just had to stay.”

Malete

Malete waterworks which comprises an earth dam, treatment plant, transmission line, storage tank and distribution network was constructed in 1980 by the state government to provide clean water to a population of about 5000 people in Malete and other adjoining communities.

Another fetching point at malete park

“While full payment had been made to the contractor, there were some portions of the project poorly executed. For instance, the embankment constructed at the edge of the spillway is already being threatened by erosion,” the AGF said.

Agency shifts blame

When reached for detail about the project, the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA) said it had handed over the ‘completed’ project to the state government, adding that ”it no longer has responsibility over the operation of the dam.”

The agency, therefore, directed the reporter to the state water corporation for additional information about the operation of the project.

“The authority does not have jurisdiction over the operation of the completed Malete Water Works, that is the determination of the communities that get running water or not. It has been handed over to the Kwara State government since 29th November, 2019.

“The Authority has fulfilled its obligations by completing all projects as contained in the budget. However, the daily operation of the completed projects is not part of its duties. The value for money has been derived and to fully serve the communities is in the hands of the Kwara State government”

Unresponsive

Several visits to Kwara Water Corporation to get responses to a letter submitted on October 20, requesting the corporation to explain why the Malete projects were stalled did not yield fruits.

On November 9, when this reporter, again, visited the corporation, one of the officials at the corporation said he does not know when he would respond to the letter sent to his office.

Motorised borehole donated to Malete community by KWASU Top Up students

Contractor

When reached for comments, Turning Point Engineering Limited said the project has been handed over to the state water corporation. It said the project was running ”when it was still with the firm”.

The company added that due to poor power supply in the axis, ”the firm was powering the project with diesel at its own expense.” It urged the reporter to reach out to the state water corporation.

“It has been handed over to the state water corporation. It is not true that it was not working when we’re there. What did we now commission? We were running the project with our own expenses to power the generator, we had to get diesel because the light was unstable.

”The Kwara State water corporation would tell you why the project is not working. I’m sure somebody must be ready to buy fuel to power the generator. I don’t know if the light has improved there because it was very poor. If nobody is buying the diesel, how would they run the project? I am not saying that is the problem, the corporation should be in the best position to respond to that,” said a representative of the company who refused to give his name.