The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Council Area of Delta State, HRM Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie I, yesterday, cautioned the Federal Government against the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said the NDDC Act of 2000 did not make provision for such position, adding that any attempt by the Federal Government to impose a sole administrator on the commission would not only be resisted, but would spark fresh crisis in the region.

He stated this when members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council, led by its Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, visited him in his palace.

Whiskey, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to urgently inaugurate the board that was screened and confirmed by the Senate under the chairmanship of former Deputy Governor or Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu with Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director.

He also advocated that traditional institutions in the country be given constitutional responsibilities, noting that before the colonial masters invaded the country, the royal institution was the bridge that brought the people together.

“When there are tough situations in the community they call the kings, but when everything is fine, nobody hears from the government.

“The National Council of Traditional Rulers should come together and advocate constitutional duties for monarchs, because governors come and go, but kingdoms remain. There are certain things that the king will pass to governor if they have constitutional duties,” he said.

On his part, Chairman of NUJ, Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, said the union decided to pay the monarch a solidarity visit to inform him that the union in support of his kingship.

He said that the enthronement of the monarch in Idjerhe kingdom was a testimony to the fact that any man who believed in God and worked hard towards his vision could succeed.