Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

PERSONS living with disabilities in Abia State have vowed to sue the State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) if any of its members is disenfranchised in tomorrow’s local government election.

Chairman of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) David Anyaele, at a news conference in Umuahia, lamented that despite efforts to ensure that people with disability are factored into ABSIEC’s programmes and preparations for the election, the electoral body was bent on denying them their rights.

Anyaele said members of the group would be sent across the 17 councils to monitor the election and report the level of participation of members. He vowed that the association would call for a cancellation of the election if reports say its members were disenfranchised.

The chairman said the group would challenge the credibility of the election if it failed to meet expectations.

He said: “We are worried that the system will not recognise us during the local government election. This is because despite our letters to ABSIEC to share with us its plans, we have not gotten any response, be it positive or negative.

“We are worried because we requested for partnership with the commission, which it approved, and we highlighted joint activities to promote proper voting access for people with disabilities. Other correspondents that should elicit cooperation in removing the barriers around us have not been attended to.

“We don’t know the materials to be used. The last time I checked, it seems ABSIEC is clueless about the participation of persons with disability and it is worrisome.

“Where we discover the deliberate exclusion of the group, we will not hesitate to ask the court to cancel the election, even if it has been conducted, because you cannot conduct elections and exclude more than 15 per cent of Abians which make up the disabled community…”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to play by the rule in tomorrow’s council elections or face the courts.

Chairman Donatus Nwankpa addressed party faithful yesterday at the secretariat in Umuahia. He inaugurated and swore in members of the State Working Committee (SWC), Non-Working Committee and council chairmen.

Nwankpa added that the APC is more grounded that the ruling party which is giving the PDP jitters.

He said: “If they want to rig, let them do it at the polls. We don’t want them to write the results. The only thing is for them to play to the rules or we will sue them to court.”

The chairman promised that APC will not undermine security as it was priority, not minding political differences.