The Amotekun corps, which was established to help secure internal security across the six Southwest states, seems to have deviated from its main mandate as the Osun State commandant of the regional security network, Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu, has disclosed that the new security agency will not tolerate incorrect speaking of the Yoruba language when it starts it’s a full operation in March 2021.

Shittu disclosed this in a chat with Daily In­dependent at the venue where Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, mem­ber of House of Repre­sentative empowered over 1,000 youths after their training on dif­ferent vocational works and provided them with working tools.

The commander said that although Nigeria’s constitution provides for individual freedom of as­sociation it did not pro­vide that youths should appear naked or indulge in speaking incorrect Yoruba language.

While speaking Ayeni said he would not be happy to see beneficia­ries sell or make the equipment redundant as he promised to visit graduands periodically to check how they are performing in their cho­sen careers stressing that his office at Okesa, Ilesa, which had been changed to vocational place centre where graduands would exhibit on what they have learnt.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the statement made by Shittu, as they have accused the new security operative of trying to bear the same similarities and tactics with northern Hisbah police.

Operation Amotekun (Leopard) was established on 9 January 2020 by the six-state governors of all the South Western states of Nigeria, namely; Lagos State, Oyo State, Ogun State, Ondo State, Osun State and Ekiti State.

It is the first regional security outfit initiated by a geopolitical zone in Nigeria.

