India’s army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has embarked on a historic six days visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the first of such visit to the two Gulf countries by the head of the military.

According to Hindustan Times, the visit by General Naravane is aimed at strengthening the country’s strategic and defence cooperation with both nations, a statement from the Indian army said on Tuesday, 8 December, adding that it is a historic trip.

India has had historically close economic ties with Gulf nations, as it imports a significant part of its petroleum products from the region.

Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner after China, the United States and Japan, and a leading source of energy. India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil requirement from the country.

But in the last few years, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on boosting security and defence ties, particularly with the UAE.

“The visit of the army chief to the UAE and Saudi Arabia is in line with Delhi’s new-found desire to expand its security partnerships with these two countries in particular and the neighbourhood in general, Happymon Jacob, associate professor of International Studies said.

“The decision to have the army chief, rather than the CDS (chief of defence staff) or the NSA (national security adviser), make these visits is intriguing, though, said Jacob.

The Gulf region is also home to 8.5 million Indian workers, with more than 2.7 million living in Saudi Arabia and nearly 30 percent of the UAE’s total population comprising Indians.

In recent years, the UAE and Saudi Arabia which have traditionally maintained close military ties with India’s archrival Pakistan, have been warming to New Delhi.

The two countries have conferred their respective highest civilian awards on Modi – symbolising the eagerness on their part to do business with New Delhi.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are building a massive $42bn petrochemical plant in the Indian state of Maharashtra as they see India as a major consumer of energy.

Rights activists, however, have criticised Abu Dhabi and Riyadh for honouring Modi, who has been accused of marginalising India’s Muslims, the country’s largest minority.

