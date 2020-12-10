The relationship between India and China is at the most difficult phase in the last three to four decades, India’s external affairs minister has said as the months-long impasse over the border in the Himalayan region of Ladakh continues.

According to Aljazeera, tensions between India and China have run high since June when at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops involving rocks and clubs.

China did not release the number of casualties on its side.

Both countries have accused each other of intruding across the loosely demarcated border, known as line of actual control (LAC).

“We are today probably at the most difficult phase of our relationship with China, certainly in the last 30 to 40 years, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday, 10 December, during a virtual session by Australian think-tank the lowy institute.

“We could argue even more because the last time there were military casualties on our borders was in 1975, so just to give you a sense of a time there, he said.

Jaishankar said that since 1988, relations between India and China have had problems but were moving in a positive direction.

He said while the two countries were taking their time to solve the boundary question, there was an understanding that they will maintain peace and tranquillity along the border, saying the two countries had multiple agreements that ask both parties not to bring large forces to the boundary.

“Now for some reason, the Chinese have violated the agreement, for which they have given us five different explanations, the Chinese have literally brought tens of thousands of soldiers in full military preparation mode right up to the line of actual control in Ladakh, he said.

Thousands of troops from both sides have been locked in a confrontation, particularly in Ladakh since minor skirmishes were earlier reported in late April.

Several rounds of talks have been held at the military and the diplomatic level but have failed to resolve the border standoff.

