India has summoned the Canadian high commissioner to formally register a complaint against comments made by prime minister Justin Trudeau on the ongoing farmer’s protests warning that such actions will have a seriously damaging impact on ties.

According to NDTV, New Delhi told the envoy that comments by the Canadian prime minister, some cabinet ministers and members of parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in their internal affairs.

“These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our high commission and consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security, we expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism.

Speaking at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the Canadian leader said earlier this week that the news coming out of India was concerning and his country would always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

New Delhi had denounced Trudeau’s comments terming them as unwarranted.

“We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India, such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country, the MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting outside the Indian capital New Delhi, for more than a week now demanding the scrapping of controversial agriculture laws enacted by the government of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers fear that the minimum support price (MSP), the price at which the government buys farm produce will be abolished gradually and they will be left at the mercy of private players.

In March, New Delhi slammed the United Nations human rights body after it filed a petition against its controversial citizenship amendment act (CAA), which critics say discriminates against Muslims, India’s largest minority.

Several politicians from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the United States have expressed their solidarity with Indian farmers over the past few days and criticised the Modi government’s handling of the biggest protests in years.

Like this: Like Loading...