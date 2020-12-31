Agency Reporter

Authorities in India have confirmed the outbreak of Avian influenza disease and said the case was being handled by a joint team from the forest and animal husbandry departments.

After several crows died in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Thursday due to the Avian flu, the district administration imposed emergency measures in the area.

”Avian influenza disease has been confirmed. Samples are being sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination.” reports quoted Ngikya Gohain, Jhalawar’s Collector as saying.

“Section 144 has been imposed in the affected area in the Radi area.

”A Rapid Response Team has been constituted to collect samples from poultry farms and shops,” Gohain said.

He further said if the flu was found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners.

(ANI/NAN)