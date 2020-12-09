Excessive amounts of lead and nickel were found in the blood samples of patients who had fallen sick due to a mysterious disease in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

More than 500 people in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town fell ill, reporting nausea, seizures and fainting on Saturday. At least one person died due to the illness on Sunday.

According to The Hindu, the preliminary findings by medical experts according to a statement by the local government, suggest that lead and nickel poisoning could be responsible for the illness.

“Till now the results we have received from experts at all India institute of medical science (AIIMS) shows lead and nickel in excess quantities in the blood of the patients, Dr AVR Mohan, medical superintendent of district hospital Vijayawada said.

“Initially, we had sent samples of 10 patients and on Tuesday we sent 30 more samples whose results are likely to come today Wednesday, 9 December.

Dr Mohan, who is also the district coordinator of health services for Vijayawada, said that none of the patients was found to have COVID-19.

The health official said at least six patients who had recovered from the illness suffered a second seizure attack and were readmitted to the hospital, but were later discharged.

Officials have also collected vegetable samples and milk from the districts involved for testing.

“More tests are being conducted by the Indian institute of chemical technology and other institutes and the results are expected soon, a statement from the Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office said.

Initially, it was suspected that water contamination could have been the cause of the illness but health experts did not find lead or nickel in the water samples tested.

Federal legislator GVL Narasimha Rao, who is from the state said on Twitter that he had spoken with government medical experts and that the most likely cause is poisonous organochlorine substances.

