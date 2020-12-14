Leaders of Indian farmer’s unions are holding a day-long hunger strike to put pressure on prime minister Narendra Modi’s government to repeal a set of new farm laws passed recently.

According to Aljazeera, farmer leaders across India began their hunger strike at 8am on Monday, 14 December, and will end it at 5pm, as farmers intensified their agitation for the 19th day.

The new laws seek to deregulate India’s enormous agriculture sector by allowing farmers to sell their produce to private buyers beyond government-run wholesale markets, where farmers are assured a minimum price for their crops.

But the farmers say the laws threaten their livelihoods and will only benefit big corporations, leaving growers at the mercy of a free market.

“Today, we have given a call for protests in all the districts all over India, main leaders belonging to different farmer organisations will observe fast as a means of protest against the new agriculture laws, Darshan Pal, a farmer leader said.

This is the second time in two weeks the farmers have called for nationwide protests, asking people to hold sit-ins outside district offices across the country.

The protests are being spearheaded by thousands of farmers camping outside the Indian capital, New Delhi, and blocking several highways leading to the city.

Delhi state’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (common man’s Party) have extended support to the farmers by fasting with them on Monday.

Kejriwal urged his party’s supporters to join the agitation and urged Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “shun arrogance” and agree to the demands of the farmers.

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment, saying the party has “advised” them not to talk to the media on the protests since the ministers are holding talks with the farmers’ representatives.

Last week, a group of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and told him the laws should be revoked.

