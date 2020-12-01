Farmers in several Indian states have been protesting against three new laws the government says will open up the tightly controlled agriculture sector to free market forces.

The bills, passed by India’s parliament make it easier for farmers to sell their produce directly to private buyers and enter into a contract with private companies. The government hopes that the private sector investments will stimulate growth.

According to NDTV, the farmers agitation against the three new farm laws has been on for six days now. The Centre met with representatives of farmer groups for the next round of talks on Tuesday, 1 December.

The talks were initially scheduled for Thursday but they got preponed after the union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and union home minister Amit Shah met twice on Monday to discuss the issues.

The representatives during a press briefing on Monday had said that they have come to the national capital for a decisive battle and urged the prime minister Narendra Modi, to listen to their Mann ki Baat. Earlier the prime Minister during his Varanasi visit targeted opposition parties for misleading farmers and termed the newly framed farm laws as historic.

Meanwhile, the situation on Monday was peaceful as famers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protests at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported. The Delhi Police had tightened security and placed concrete barriers at all border points connecting the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmer’s representatives have turned down the Centre’s second pitch for a committee to discuss the contentious farm laws, and the protests are intensifying by the day.

A second meeting will be held on, Wednesday, 3 December, more farmers from Punjab, khaps and Haryana are making their way to the national capital demanding that the laws be repealed, the farmers have said they will continue the protest if their demands are not accepted.

