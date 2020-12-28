An Indian sexologist, whose candid newspaper column made him an urban legend of sorts, has died aged 96.
Dr Mahinder Watsa, a trained obstetrician-gynaecologist, wrote his famous ‘ask the sexpert’ column for more than ten years.
According to Indian Express, an official statement by his children said that Dr Watsa lived a glorious life and on his terms.
It is unclear if he was suffering from any illness at the time of his death.
Dr Watsa was 80 when he began writing the now-famous daily sex advice column in the Mumbai Mirror newspaper, It quickly drew both interest and censure given that sex is still a taboo subject in most Indian households.
“Until we ran the column, Indian media rarely used words like penis and vagina, the paper’s editor, Ms Baghel said.
She said she had to deal with accusations of obscenity, lawsuits and hate mail, but she feels the benefits of running the column far outweighed any of the troubles the paper went through.
“In the Mirror alone, Dr Watsa would have answered 20,000 readers queries, through his career as a sex counsellor, it would be over 40,000, this excludes the patients whose lives he has touched more intimately, Ms Baghel wrote in a profile of Dr Watsa.
Dr Watsa was first asked to write a Dear Doctor column in the 1960s by a woman’s magazine, he was in his late 30s.
He soon realised that many of the problems that readers wrote to him about stemmed from a lack of sex education, so he set off on a life-long mission to provide it, first through the family planning association of India (FPAI) and later through his own organisation, the council of sex education and parenthood international, (CSEPI).
According to Dr Watsa: “sex is a joyful thing, but a number of writers tend to become rather medical and serious.
In 1974, when Watsa was working as a consultant to FPA India he persuaded them to introduce a programme of sexual counselling and education, at the time, talking about sex was a great taboo and many felt his suggestion was pornographic, whereas health professionals felt it was unscientific.
However, the FPAI supported him and set up India’s first sex education, counselling and therapy centre.
