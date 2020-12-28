He soon realised that many of the problems that readers wrote to him about stemmed from a lack of sex education, so he set off on a life-long mission to provide it, first through the family planning association of India (FPAI) and later through his own organisation, the council of sex education and parenthood international, (CSEPI).

According to Dr Watsa: “sex is a joyful thing, but a number of writers tend to become rather medical and serious.

In 1974, when Watsa was working as a consultant to FPA India he persuaded them to introduce a programme of sexual counselling and education, at the time, talking about sex was a great taboo and many felt his suggestion was pornographic, whereas health professionals felt it was unscientific.