Indonesia will go ahead with polls on Wednesday, 9 December, to choose local and regional leaders across the archipelago even though an outbreak of COVID-19 that delayed the election in September remains the most severe in Southeast Asia.

More than 100 million people are eligible to vote, with people looking to select political leaders in 270 regions and voters in nine of the country’s 34 provinces are also set to choose their governors.

According to Aljazeera, with Indonesia reporting more than 586,000 cases, 18,000 deaths since the pandemic began and a record-high number of 8,369 new cases last Thursday, many worry that the election will only make matters worse.

Indonesia’s positivity rate stood at 15.8 percent on Tuesday, compared with the world health organization’s recommendation to governments to maintain the figure below 5 percent for at least 14 consecutive days before reopening safely.

The general elections commission otherwise known as (KPU) has introduced strict measures for staff and voters and distributed gloves and other protective equipment to polling stations across the country to help keep people safe.

“I can understand the situation but we are making efforts, KPU chairman Arief Budiman said in a webinar on Monday on concerns about the pandemic. He added that everyone from the KPU headquarters down to the polling station committees had to be healthy before they were allowed to work, but did not elaborate on whether COVID-19 tests were compulsory.

“We ensure that voters who exercise their voting rights are protected by creating health protocols from entering to leaving the polling station, he added.

Adrianus Meliala, a member at the Ombudsman of the republic of Indonesia, a state institution that supervises public services in the country, earlier called on the KPU to speed up the distribution of safety kits to polling stations, saying about 70 per cent of the equipment was still at regional KPU warehouses a week before the vote.

