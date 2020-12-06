Indonesia social affairs minister turned himself in, to anti-corruption authorities on Sunday, 6 December, to face charges of taking bribes related to the government’s COVID-19 aid distribution.

According to Washingtonpost, Juliari Batubara arrived at the corruption eradication commission’s headquarters in the capital, Jakarta, hours after the anti-corruption commission called on him to surrender in a news conference just before midnight on Saturday.

The anti-corruption commission known by its acronym KPK, said Batubara and two other officials are suspected of taking bribes in connection with the procurement of 5.9 trillion rupiahs ($420m) worth of goods to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, the other two suspects in the case are private citizens.

KPK head Firli Bahuri said Batubara is accused of receiving at least 17 billion rupiahs ($1.2m) from two supplier companies, they were asked to set aside $0.7 for each package of basic food distributed to the poor for the minister’s benefit. Some of the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Jakarta on Saturday, where KPK found the cash.

” Batubara could face life in imprisonment if found guilty of stealing public money, we will not stop here we will closely watch how the government’s social assistance is being procured and channelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bahuri added.

Batubara is the second cabinet member arrested for corruption in less than two weeks, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo who has since resigned was also arrested on suspicion of taking bribes in connection with exports of lobster larvae and allegedly used the money for a luxury shopping spree in the United States.

The cases could further tarnish President Joko Widodo’s credibility in fighting corruption, also two other cabinet ministers including Batubara’s predecessor have been sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases.

Widodo campaigned in part on a pledge to run a clean government in a country that ranked 85th out of 180 nations in the 2019 corruption perceptions index compiled by transparency international.

Indonesia has reported nearly 570,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.6 million confirmed cases.

The country also recorded more than 17,000 deaths from coronavirus and has been adding 4,000-6,000 cases daily since last month.

