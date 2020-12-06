The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru as the winner of Lagos east senatorial bye-election.
According to the results announced by INEC, Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while his major contender Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 11,257 votes.
Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.
Below are the results in all LGAs:
Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067
Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937
Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766
Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661
Comments