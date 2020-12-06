Breaking News

INEC declares APC's Abiru winner of Lagos East bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru as the winner of  Lagos east senatorial bye-election.

According to the results announced by INEC, Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while his major contender Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 11,257 votes.

Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Below are the results in all LGAs:


Shomolu


APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe


APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki


APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu


APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe


APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661





