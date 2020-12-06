The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tokunbo Abiru as the winner of Lagos east senatorial bye-election.

According to the results announced by INEC, Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while his major contender Babatunde Gbadamosi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured 11,257 votes.

Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Below are the results in all LGAs:



Shomolu



APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe



APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki



APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu



APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe



APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661