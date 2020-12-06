The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, has emerged winner in the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election which held yesterday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.
Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas of Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu in Lagos East senatorial district.
The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.
Below are the results of the APC and PDP candidates in the senatorial election across the five LGAs:
Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067
Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937
Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766
Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661
