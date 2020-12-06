The APC Candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial Election, Tokunbo Abiru has been declared the winner of the poll which held o December 5, 2020. Credit: @TokunboAbiru

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, has emerged winner in the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election which held yesterday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,257 votes, leaving a margin of 77,947 votes.

Abiru defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas of Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe, Shomolu and Ikorodu in Lagos East senatorial district.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Bayo Oshinowo, earlier this year.

Below are the results of the APC and PDP candidates in the senatorial election across the five LGAs:

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661