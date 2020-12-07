The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of Isi-Uzo State Constituency By-Election in Enugu State.

Declaring the results at Isi-Uzo council headquarters in Ikem, INEC Collation Officer for the By-Election, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, said that Ugwueze polled 11,041 votes to defeat her close rival, Mr Ejiofor Okwor, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 2,293 votes.

Nwachukwu said that the rest of the other seven political parties that contested in the by-election scored less than 70 votes each.

The Isi-Uzo Constituency By-Election took place on Saturday, Dec. 5, in the 11 political wards within Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He noted that the by-election had 13,597 total valid votes and 391 rejected votes, while a total of 13,988 votes were cast.

“From the result announced and displayed herein, it is clear that the candidate of the PDP scored the highest valid vote cast.

“By the power conferred on me, I hereby announce that the PDP candidate is hereby duly elected,’’ he said.

Reacting, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, thanked the electorates and the entire people of Isi-Uzo council area for conducting themselves very peacefully during and after the by-election.

“I appreciate our INEC staff, security men, stakeholders and especially the good people of Isi-Uzo for ensuring that this by-election was hitch-free,’’ Ononamadu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC conducted the by-election in the State Constituency following the death of the member representing the constituency, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze.

Ugwueze died earlier in 2020.

The late lawmaker’s wife, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, is the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate and the fourth female legislator in the state assembly.

A total of 69,626 registered voters in Isi-Uzo LGA collected their voter cards before the by-election.

Vanguard News Nigeria