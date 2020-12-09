A file photo of a bag containing electoral materials to be deployed for and election.

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Bakura constituency bye-election of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Tukur has been declared the winner of the poll.

Tukur was declared the winner on Wednesday, four days after the election was conducted in the north-central state.

INEC Returning Officer for the supplementary election, Professor Tanko Yahaya made the announcement, adding that the PDP candidate polled 23,874 polls to defeat his close rival, Bello Dankande of the All Progressives Congress APC who scored 16, 546 votes.

Earlier, the electoral umpire had declared the election inconclusive, noting that the results of 14 polling units in Bakura ward had been cancelled.

The affected units according to Professor Magawata have a total number of 11,429 votes.