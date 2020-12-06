The bye-election conducted in Bakura constituency, Zamfara State has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Magawata told journalists that the election results of five polling units in Bakura ward have been cancelled.

The affected units according to Professor Magawata have a total number of 11,429 votes.

He announced that the PDP candidate, Ibrahim Tudu scored a total number of 18,645 votes, while the APC candidate, Bello Dankande Gamji polled 16, 464.

New date for the conclusion of the election in the affected polling units would be announced later.

Meanwhile, two ad-hoc staff of the commission have been declared missing and their whereabouts still unknown at the time of filing in this report.