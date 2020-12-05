Election officials and security agents arrived late for the Lagos East by-election on Saturday.

At several polling units in Ward 8, Kosofe local government areas, election officials and materials were not in sight.

Although many voters were available at some polling units, they stood idle with no officials present to start the process.

“This is almost 9’oclock, INEC people are not here, when we are going to start the election,” a party agent, who identified himself as Solomon, said.

In Ketu, Kosofe local government area, election materials and officials were still at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) as at 9:30 am, one hour after accreditation and voting ought to have commenced at polling units.

“There are no buses to take us to polling units. We have been waiting here for long,” an official lamented.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed ill-preparation for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission as many election officials, mostly corps members, were left stranded at the RAC.

“Those whose polling units are close should start trekking there,” a Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) said at 9:20am.