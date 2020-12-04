The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the recent attack on some of its officials at Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how some persons attacked the motorcade of some officials of INEC who were heading to Shendam local government, headquarters of Plateau South Senatorial district, ahead of Saturday’s by-election.

Sources confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the National Commissioner, supervising Plateau State, Mohammed Haruna; the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Halilu Pai; and other senior officials were physically assaulted while several vehicles were damaged.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Pai confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday afternoon that some of its officials were attacked.

In a phone interview with our reporter, the REC officer said they were attacked by some protesters at Mangu local government, while they were on their way for the state assembly by-elections.

He also confirmed that none of the officials sustained any injury from the attack.

He said, “We were on our way to Shendam local government, then we ran into some protesters who were agitating against the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

“They shattered the glass of the official vehicle where I was seated with a stone. We are fine now and have settled in Shandam for the elections,” Mr Pai added.

INEC had rescheduled the by-election in Plateau South, which became vacant due to the death of the former occupant, from October 31 to December 5, following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.