Our Reporter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finalised plans for the December 5 Isi-Uzo state constituency by-election in Enugu State, it has been learnt.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Emeka Ononamadu told reporters on Wednesday that INEC had already deployed workers and security operatives for the election.

According to him, the electoral staff had been trained and retrained for the job, and would undergo another refresher course Thursday.

Ononamadu added that non-sensitive materials had been moved to INEC’s racks within Isi-Uzo.

He said: “We have invited stakeholders and the media to witness the lifting of sensitive materials to a safe place in Isi-Uzo. Tomorrow we will move them to the racks within the council area.

“We promise to repeat the feat of 2019, but we will do better and further raise the standard. The process will be transparent, credible and hitch-free and, at the end, we would earn the trust of all stakeholders’ and political parties participating in the polls.

“Election would start by 8.30am and, by 2.30pm, the last person on queue would have voted. We will deploy smart card readers and upload results simultaneously to our central system.

“We expect that the result will be called immediately after the collation same day or at most very early the next day.”