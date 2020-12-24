The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been called upon to urgently update voters’ for an Improvement of the nation’s electoral process.

Rotimi Abiru who represents Shomolu Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly made this call in Lagos.

He noted that voters’ registration should not be an exercise to be conducted three months to election.

Abiru said that the process should be accessible at all local governments across the nation at all times.

“A child that clocks eighteen years of age now should not be subjected to wait for another two years or more before he or she could be duly registered. Also, change of residence should not be a problem to Nigerians. I live in Bariga today, if I move to Ikeja, updating my residence in the voters register should not be a big deal for INEC as it undermines the democractic process.”

The Lagos lawmaker also noted that, there was voter apathy during the recent by-election. He advised that voters must be encouraged to come out in future polls because it’s their civic right. Abiru appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a hitch free conduct of the Senatorial bye election. He congratulated the youths for what he described as their improved participation in the bye election. The lawmaker noted that in the aftermath of the End SARS protests youths were showing increased willingness to contribute to the democratic process as they constitute over 60 per cent of voter population.