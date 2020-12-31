Inidima Okojie | The Interview Magazine

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie recently took to Instagram to share a video with her fans in which she revealed that she was diagnosed with fibroid in 2017.

The actress who allayed the fears of friends and fans disclosed that she is currently recovering from surgery.

She captioned the video:

“My journey with fibroid. Hey Guys, I know it’s been a minute! I want to share something quite personal with you but I think it’s important because this is something that apparently affects about 6-8 in every 10 black women but no one talks about it.”

She admitted that she was scared when she was first informed that she had fibroid and was advised by a doctor to leave it but get married quickly. She continued:

“I found out I had fibroids in 2017, I remember freaking out so much. The first gynaecologist I saw said if it wasn’t really bordering me he would advise I leave it alone but that I had better go and quickly get married. Anyways, fast forward to March 2020, the bulge on my lower belly had gotten bigger and my new gynaecologist advised I take out the fibroids.”

She further shared that the coronavirus pandemic affected her surgery as it was delayed.

“Then Covid happened and we had to put the surgery on hold. In the meantime, I tried other things like herbs, clean diet, exercise. “Now fast forward to November, the bulge in my tummy had now increased significantly so I decided to go do another pelvic scan and was told I had to get an MRI because the fibroids were now bigger than what the ultrasound machine could adequately measure. Bottom line I had to have the surgery as soon as possible. I had the surgery, it was successful and I’m now healing slowly but surely. I just want to thank God Almighty for showing up and showing out for me!”

She also thanked her loved ones and supporters in the video noting that their support during the period is well appreciated. The “Skinny Girl In Transit” actress said:

“I want to thank my family and friends especially my mum and my Aunty Biola who moved into the hospital and never left my side. I want to thank Dr Esue and all the doctors and nurses at Cedarcrest hospital for taking such good care of me. And finally, I want to thank you guys who have been sending me messages, wondering if I’m okay and praying for me anyway.”

She ended the video with words of encouragement for women who are still battling fibroid.